Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE RVP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 14,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,321. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.17.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
