Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 14,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,321. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

