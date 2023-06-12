Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL Trading Up 1.3 %

XPEL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. 170,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,106. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after buying an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.