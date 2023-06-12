Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Reaches $829,950.45 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $829,950.45 and approximately $4,667.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,809.77 or 1.00070475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00167022 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,483.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

