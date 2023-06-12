Robert Thomas Helina Sells 5,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert Thomas Helina sold 5,000 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $14,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Helina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Robert Thomas Helina sold 5,000 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 20,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

