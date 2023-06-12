Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.56 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,879.28 or 0.07255905 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and $5.33 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,886.44813317 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,703,572.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

