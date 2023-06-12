Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMCF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

