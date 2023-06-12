Rollins (ROL) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rollins to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 114.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rollins is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rollins and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.76 billion $368.60 million 52.99 Rollins Competitors $610.86 million $23.14 million 279.11

Risk and Volatility

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Rollins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Rollins has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rollins Competitors 203 918 1444 64 2.52

Rollins currently has a consensus target price of $44.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Rollins’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 31.07% 17.82% Rollins Competitors -18.54% -33.58% -1.90%

Summary

Rollins beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

