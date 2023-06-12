Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.47 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $10,656.76 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.74 or 0.06716371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,368,707,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,120,609 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

