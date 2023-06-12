SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
