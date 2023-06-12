SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

