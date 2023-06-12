Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $57.82. 4,920,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.