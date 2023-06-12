Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. 12,947,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,075,395. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

