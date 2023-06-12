Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON STVG opened at GBX 246 ($3.06) on Friday. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £114.93 million, a PE ratio of 683.33 and a beta of -0.02.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

