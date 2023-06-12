Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise (LON:QED)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Quadrise Stock Performance
LON QED opened at GBX 1.27 ($0.02) on Thursday. Quadrise has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32.
Quadrise Company Profile
