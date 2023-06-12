Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Decreases By 84.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantic American Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.