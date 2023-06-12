Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Increases By 700.0%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Institutional Trading of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $124,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

