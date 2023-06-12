Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 74.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.2 %
BKRIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 12,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,216. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.
About Bank of Ireland Group
