Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 74.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BKRIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 12,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,216. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.