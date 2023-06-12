Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Drops By 95.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.7 %
BPYPN traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,857. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.
Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
