Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 70.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OVCHY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 12,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.5441 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVCHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

