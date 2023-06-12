Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 460.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGZD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.95. 34,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,522. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

