Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 460.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AGZD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.95. 34,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,522. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
