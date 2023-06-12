Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

