Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $258,620.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,328. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $133.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

