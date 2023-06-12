Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 11,000 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. 14,183,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,113. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

