Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Buys $156,807.76 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00.

SIX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,188. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 927,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

