Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 3,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,375. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sohu.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sohu.com by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.