Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Sohu.com Stock Down 1.0 %
Sohu.com stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 3,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,375. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
