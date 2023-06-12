SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.33

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.33 and last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 28472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.26.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.