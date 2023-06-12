SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.92

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.92 and last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 2126157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after acquiring an additional 931,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

