SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MDY stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.44. 727,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.