StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

