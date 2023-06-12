StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

