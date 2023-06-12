StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,039. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.