StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 114,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,659. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.