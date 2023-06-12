StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,377. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

