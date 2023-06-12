StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $8.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.