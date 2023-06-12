StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.