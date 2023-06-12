StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
