StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,475. The company has a market cap of $362.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

