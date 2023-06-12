StockNews.com Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652. The company has a market cap of $291.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 309.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

