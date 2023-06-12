StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
ChromaDex Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of CDXC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 123,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,567. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
