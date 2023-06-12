StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 123,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,567. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

