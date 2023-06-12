Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $3,653,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 851,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

