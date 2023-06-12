Sui Price Down 36% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Sui has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $359.07 million and $128.24 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.6064247 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $197,306,979.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

