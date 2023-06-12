Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %
SYPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

