T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $129.52. 998,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

