Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.41

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 343070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $32,353,891 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

