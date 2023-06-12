Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.41

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 343070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $32,353,891 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

