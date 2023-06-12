Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)

