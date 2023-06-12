Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

