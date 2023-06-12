Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $507.90 million and $38.24 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002297 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002987 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001298 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,337,287,997 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,331,995,346 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

