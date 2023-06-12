The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) COO John P. Brase Sells 10,000 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 989,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,492. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.