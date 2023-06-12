The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

