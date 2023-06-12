The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

