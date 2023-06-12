The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The North American Income Trust Stock Performance
NAIT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,714. The North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £385.17 million, a P/E ratio of 950.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 7.40.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
