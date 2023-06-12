The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

NAIT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,714. The North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £385.17 million, a P/E ratio of 950.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

