The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,301,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $547,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,330. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

