The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises about 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of The Shyft Group worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 315,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,623. The company has a market cap of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.